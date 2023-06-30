New here. Was left a 67' Mustang 347. Ready to go down the rabbit hole but don't know where to start.

Just read the big bold if you don't care about introduction/fluff.

Hello!

Been obsessed with mustangs since I could remember. Grandmother had a 70' Mach 1 and I still remember her plopping me in the front seat before I could see above the dash and standing on the clutch/brake pedals just to get around town. Grandfather had a 67' auto hardtop with a 347 that he loved to beat the snot out of and drag race. Luckily he only had a habit of totaling Saabs. He left it to me after passing a few years back but my parents were worried I'd kill myself as I was still in high-school so I had to wait. Definitely the right call even though it drove me nuts at the time.



Now that it's all mine I plan on restoring/modifying some things that annoy me, but I'm a little torn what direction to go and was hoping someone could give me their two-cents.

Here's some specs for context:



347 stroker

AFR 185 heads

750 CFM Holley w/ electric choke

RPM performer intake

definitely cammed (all I know)

Eagle forged internals

c4 transmission



When I first got my hands on it I wanted to go big and stuff a stroked to hell z351 Windsor inside, just absolutely goon it right out and modernize it. Thankfully the initial excitement passed and common sense returned. (still dream about it though)



The first thing that bugs me about the car is the torque curve. It's got good low end torque but dips hard in the midrange, then comes back and slaps you in the face once the engine starts to sing. I'd like to take some of that low end torque and use it to fill in the midrange, but not sure what I can do outside of acknowledging it's a NA engine or grind another cam but that obviously a pain. I know it'll be a tad less "street-able" but that's alright, i'm not really a Sunday cruise for ice-cream kinda guy.

This brings me to the second thing, the C4 auto. Unless I bury the pedal from a dig i'm chilling in third whether I like it or not above 15 mph. When I do gun it, the clutch packs take their sweet ass time locking up like they got gravy on them. I know I could tweak the valves and add more aggressive clutches but don't wanna gamble turning it into a lurch-mobile but maybe that wont happen. I've thought about swapping in a manual so I could have my cake and eat it, but don't think it's worth the hassle.



I'm pretty good with a wrench but new to a lot of this, if anyone has some wisdom to drop and suggest a smart direction I would really appreciate it.

