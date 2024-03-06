$1000 for the both



I have decided to go a different route on my 408W and have decided to offer for sale my intake manifold. I have been sitting on this thing for quite some time. I will not be separating the upper and lower. Please DO NOT contact me asking me to do this. I know exactly how rare what I have is. Please don't try and lowball offer me either. It is quite possible that this is the ONLY manifold in the world with this claim. I have for sale a 351w EFI R series upper and lower that are brand new never installed. The upper you can still purchase as its the same between 302 and 351. It is an R series of the 75mm TB size. Yes you can go bigger if you would like. Neither of these parts have been test fitted, installed or modified in any way. They were only removed from the bags and boxes to take pictures. The lower manifold is an R series for a 351w 9.5" deck. The pictures show parts #s that can be verified with Trick Flow. They will also confirm that the lower is no longer made and is a rare piece. Also included is a 4 pack of upper to lower gaskets. Does not included mounting bolts or lower gaskets. The install kits are still available and in stock via Trick Flow.



I accept payment via Paypal and shipping will be insured via UPS. Buyer to pay for shipping and Paypal fees. The uppers go new for $389.99 The lower is no longer available at any price. There are currently 0 for sale on the interwebs...save this one. I'm asking $1000 for the both. Considering what gt40 manifolds are going for I'd consider this a bargain as it is brand new and they are not. It is also quite rare. If required I can take more pictures or for verification purchases so you aren't worried about a scam. I am located in the mountains of Northern Georgia. If you are near and wish to make a road trip you are welcome to do so avoid shipping, but no I will not meet you halfway. Thanks for looking and have a great day! If I seem somewhat snarky forgive me as I recently sold a lot of parts from my Raptor and had to deal with more than I care to say in BS when doing so.



