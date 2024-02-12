NEW! Interior LED Conversion Kits | Diode Dynamics

Introducing our NEW pre-assembled interior LED bulb replacement kits that have been custom-designed to fit 70+ vehicles! Easily give your vehicle a more modern appearance and significantly increase the output of your interior lighting with our new Interior LED Conversion Kits.



No cheap connectors here! Our bulbs are constructed using the highest-grade materials so you don't have to worry about them coming loose or falling out. Simply remove your factory bulbs and these will fit right in place! To help with installation, we’ve included two plastic trim removal tools with each kit.



Our new Interior LED conversion kits are available in two brightness levels, Stage 1 and Stage 2. Stage 1 gives your interior an ultra-modern appearance while providing a slight increase in output compared to your factory lighting. Stage 2 steps things up with a significant increase in overall light output throughout the interior. That loose change between the seats won’t be hidden for long!



By replacing your outdated halogen bulbs with LEDs, you’ll give your vehicle a more modern appearance, and significantly increase the output of your interior lighting. And with all the bulbs for the highest trim level on any given vehicle included, you’re guaranteed to have everything you need.



Click HERE to check out our Interior LED Kits!

If you have any questions, please do not hesistate to reach out as our customer service team will be happy to help!

Reminder: All forum members are eligable for a free US shipping code, just send us direct message!

