New Member 1969 Mach 1

Hi, Chris here. New member from the Memphis area.
Been working on my restomod
1969 Mach 1 for about 9 years.
Getting close to finished. Only thing original is basically the roof structure halo.
I have put about 120 miles on it and working out a few odds and ends. I did all the work myself except spraying the paint and the block machine work.
427W Dart block 10:1
225 TF Hi port heads
Pro Flo 4 EFI
TREMEC T-56 Magnum
Ram dual disc clutch.
Strange 35 spline rear end ( but I built it) 3:70 with truetrac
MTF front end 12:1 rack
14” Wilwood discs
Homemade 304 headers and exhaust.
Lots of custom made parts.
I look forward to checking out the site.
Been working on my restomod
1969 Mach 1 for about 9 years.
Getting close to finished. Only thing original is basically the roof structure halo.
I have put about 120 miles on it and working out a few odds and ends. I did all the work myself except spraying the paint and the block machine work.
427W Dart block 10:1
225 TF Hi port heads
Pro Flo 4 EFI
TREMEC T-56 Magnum
Ram dual disc clutch.
Strange 35 spline rear end ( but I built it) 3:70 with truetrac
MTF front end 12:1 rack
14” Wilwood discs
Homemade 304 headers and exhaust.
Lots of custom made parts.
I look forward to checking out the site.