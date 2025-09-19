New Member 1969 Mach 1

6

69Resto

Member
Sep 14, 2025
1
1
13
Memphis
#1
Hi, Chris here. New member from the Memphis area.
Been working on my restomod
1969 Mach 1 for about 9 years.
Getting close to finished. Only thing original is basically the roof structure halo.
I have put about 120 miles on it and working out a few odds and ends. I did all the work myself except spraying the paint and the block machine work.
427W Dart block 10:1
225 TF Hi port heads
Pro Flo 4 EFI
TREMEC T-56 Magnum
Ram dual disc clutch.
Strange 35 spline rear end ( but I built it) 3:70 with truetrac
MTF front end 12:1 rack
14” Wilwood discs
Homemade 304 headers and exhaust.
Lots of custom made parts.
I look forward to checking out the site.
IMG_1109.webp
IMG_9582.webp
IMG_0538.webp
 
  • Like
Reactions: gkomo

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

69machmike
1969 / 70 mach 1 Window Run to body shell upper - Does this attachment require a U-Nut? Also, which run is hing side vs handle side?
Replies
1
Views
787
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
horse sence
horse sence
S
New Member...
Replies
1
Views
899
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
CarMichael Angelo
The Towering Inferno (the 1970 Mach 1 Version)
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
smokin joe
smokin joe
horse sence
Progress Thread 1969 Calypso Coral 428 Cj Mach 1 #1124
Replies
43
Views
10K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
horse sence
horse sence
69machmike
What To Ask? 1969 Mach 1
Replies
2
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
69machmike
69machmike
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu