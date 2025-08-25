Interior and Upholstery New Member auto dimming mirror install issue

W

WigSnatcher92

New Member
Aug 20, 2025
1
0
1
Columbia Tn
#1
Hey y’all new to the forum and mustangs as well. So here’s the situation I’m trying to install a Gentex 221 autodim mirror with compass, temp and map lights in my mom’s ‘02 Convertible. It has a six pin connection (Temp -+ violet, ACC red, 12v orange, map lights white, and ground black). I have the ACC hooked up to the radio fuse, the 12v to blue/white, map lights to green/orange wire and ground to ground. This is where I’m at a loss cause the mirror only turns on when the door is open. Everything but the map lights turns on when the door is open, I can press the button for the light and they’ll come on, but not when they should be triggered with the door. I swapped over the Bl/W and Gr/O wire and that only makes the mirror stay on constant. I haven’t seen if the mirror turns on if I turn the headlight switch to dome. My next steps are probably is running the map light wire to the ACC and have LED strips at the footwells and under the seats. Any help would be appreciated.
IMG_1690.webp
IMG_1693.webp
 

