New member - being beat up by 2 mustangs haha

Oct 19, 2025
I recently acquired an 00 and an 05 mustang due to the headaches they have been causing family members.

So far has been fun working out the various issues both have (both have many issues haha).

Two problems have me stumped and I have posts waiting approval.

What's fun about them, is they're both the uglier gold colors that Ford offered, so they're almost twins.

They do both smell heavily of "car sitting for years" but cleaning is the fun part
 
