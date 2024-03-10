New member here

foxbody revival
Mar 5, 2024
- 2
- 1
- 13
Just joined this forum to answer questions and ask questions.
Reviving a 1986 mustang gt making the switch form EFI to carb EFI. Car has been sitting in the shop for 10 yrs doing a lot of wiring. If you want follow the journey on YouTube
View: https://youtube.com/shorts/9h3P5fjIVhk?si=VVYMHZfVEvrcqZI5
Not my first foxbody
Have a great day all
