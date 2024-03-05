foxbody revival
New Member
-
- Mar 5, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
Currently reviving a 1986 mustang gt. Built a few over the years. https://youtube.com/@hoffman565?si=A2UT2-8svMvMQ8lu
Just if you want to watch the journey of this foxbody coming back to life.
I can answer questions on these and probably be posting questions time to time. Foxbody owners are always willing to help one another from the clubs I've been involved in. Thank you all in advance.
Just if you want to watch the journey of this foxbody coming back to life.
I can answer questions on these and probably be posting questions time to time. Foxbody owners are always willing to help one another from the clubs I've been involved in. Thank you all in advance.