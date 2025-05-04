New member (kinda)

Fastbackman1
Just wanted to say hi to everyone. I'm currently (finally) about to get started restoring a 65 Fastback I've owned since I was 14 years old. I also own a 2007 GT500 I bought new. I'm not actually new here. I was active years ago (probably starting around 2005). I was Fastbackman back then, but I don't know my password and was unable to reset it since the email I had back then is no longer in use. Looking forward to getting started on my car and learning from everyone here as I used to.