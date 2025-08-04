New Member! 89 notch!

Hellrazerblazer2
New Member
-
- Aug 4, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 1
-
- 1
Hello, this is my soon to be 89 notch! its factory 5.0 auto also got shaved door handles/gas cap with key poppers installed. I believe the color is called tropical yellow, also has the sand beige interior(or what remains after all these years) it was my brothers first car in high school but in the early 2000s he raced a nitrous s10 and ended up blowing the motor! Now its been sitting since then slowly leaching back in to the environment (thankfully no major rust!) hopefully this year it will be in the driveway to be worked on!
I've also been a lurker for a while now and figured id finally join after running into issues with my buddies 1991!
(sorry for the bad photos its all I could find at the moment)
I've also been a lurker for a while now and figured id finally join after running into issues with my buddies 1991!
(sorry for the bad photos its all I could find at the moment)