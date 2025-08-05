New member

New member, been using forums for years and I'm gonna keep this little sn so I figured I'd introduce myself and my car. Its a 96 mustang gt with a vortech v-1 supercharger making 10 p.s.i. currently down with a bad 5th/reverse shift fork but sourced another t-45 locally. The setup is probably around 8-10 years old but man it runs well. Valve seals/timing chain are even holding up well (knock on wood) looking forward to learning from you guys and chopping it up about ponies
 
