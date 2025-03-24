New to forum and new to mustang ownership

Hi there, I bought a 35th anniversary 1999 mustang convertible in the fall. It was a 1 owner car in pretty good shape but needed some love. I drove it for a few weeks before winter and got most of the issues fixed and have been back at it again so it is ready for the summer. I had been looking and talking about getting one for a few years and finally bit the bullet. It is a secondary vehicle and is 25 years old so I only pay $135 a year for full coverage.
 

