Newbie, 1966 Mustang Help

Hello new to forum, I'm will be in possession of a 1966 Mustang that has been garaged since???. It's my late father in-laws who passed away years ago. My Mother in-law says she has all paper work, manuals, and mechanics book for it. My Dream is to get it running before she passes so I can take her and my wife for a ride on weekends etc. I'm not sure of what all might be wrong, but it has been garage kept for as long as I know. I want to make it a Sunday driver, not too much but not sissy either. I will know more soon on details such transmission, motor etc. pretty sure a 289, with 3 speed manual? I have many ideas, on suspension, brakes etc. but as far as tranny and motor suggestions? I will post pics as soon as I can go pick it up. But I will be leaning on this forum since I'm more of a marine/diesel guy.