Newbie looking for budget 5.0 and suspension advice

So my end game is a fun 1967 daily driver. My 90% would be normal a-b driving. I live in WV so curvy roads are a way of life. Ideally I'd like to get near 20mpg. So here is what I have.
1997 5.0 from a Explorer 116k mi replacing gaskets
GT40 heads I'm cleaning and gasket matching
Speedmaster dual plane intake edelbrock clone
Holley Sniper EFI
stock pistons, crank, rods
4R70W trans
3.73 limited slip

Here is where I need help
cam? like the sound and performance of a mild...but how many more things will I have to change? and which cam?
suspension/steering? currently have stock ps, also would like to have disc fronts I have about $3500 budget for suspension/steering/brakes
other upgrades I'm thinking of? remember budget build but I want to enjoy driving

Thanks in advance,
Zach
 

