95 Mustang 5.0 Cutting out if it doesn't run awhile before driving

At first i thought the car just didn't like the cold and needed warmed up but when I took it on a 2 hour trip and it cut out the entire time I realized it wasnt the issue. I have came to the conclusion if I let the car sit until the check engine light pops up it will not cut out ever. So its not a motor being cold issue. It makes no sense to me. Every single time I go to drive I have to wait for the check engine light to show up or longer for me to put it in gear. If I put it in gear or just move the car down the driveway before letting it sit it will cut out the entire drive. Any ideas of what is going on here? INFO: Car is cammed, bored, new distributor, coil, plugs, and plug wires. Smog pump deleted Ac deleted EGR deleted. 5.0 - 5 speed