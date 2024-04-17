I went looking through my cache of old parts and I dug out a late 90’s Quickie Cooler electric fan and water pump drive kit. This was advertised in the magazines back in the day as a budget solution to swap when running at the track.

It ran a short belt to bypass the power steering and water pump. The 1/2 inch timing belt took care of the fan and water pump while running a custom alum underdrive pulley. The motor was the small Moroso water pump drive that has been around forever and was mounted with a custom bracket. The Quickie Cooler pulls about 8 amps when under load.



So I‘m wondering if one of you that has a stack of old MM&FF magazines could happen to find an advertisement for this kit. They usually took out a small ad in the back. I don’t have any documentation or provenance for my kit and wound really like to have some. They might have also been in Super Ford or 5.0 magazine too. I purchased my Quickie Cooler used online in 2000 after I went to buy one and the company had closed. Any help would be appreciated, as my stack of old magazines has been lost to time.



Now the tech: I’m going to a dyno day next week and I made some pulls there last year while running the full accessory drive. Put down 290/334 last year. So next weeks

pulls will be made with a short belt and the vintage Quickie Cooler spinning the clutch fan and water pump. No other changes have been done to the engine or drivetrain. How much do you think it will pick up?



I’m looking to see truly how much an electric fan, Meziere water pump, and Volvo electric power steering package would do for me before I start spending money.