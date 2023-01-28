Newbie to StangNet

Hey guys,



Its been a while since I've owned a mustang but now having a 16yo I felt like we could get a bit of a project going. We found an '06 Redfire GT with several tasteful and appreciated upgrades already done to it recently and have been making improvements as time and money permits. I've come across a few quirks and issues and took to forums like this one to help me solve them. I hope to share my take on a few of the issues that don't seem to have solid resolutions and overall contribute positively to discussions. Anyway, glad to be a part of the group.