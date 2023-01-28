Newbie to StangNet

M

MikeDS

New Member
Jan 28, 2023
5
0
1
39
Hey guys,

Its been a while since I've owned a mustang but now having a 16yo I felt like we could get a bit of a project going. We found an '06 Redfire GT with several tasteful and appreciated upgrades already done to it recently and have been making improvements as time and money permits. I've come across a few quirks and issues and took to forums like this one to help me solve them. I hope to share my take on a few of the issues that don't seem to have solid resolutions and overall contribute positively to discussions. Anyway, glad to be a part of the group.
CAR22.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


M

MikeDS

New Member
Jan 28, 2023
5
0
1
39
MikeDS said:
Hey guys,

Its been a while since I've owned a mustang but now having a 16yo I felt like we could get a bit of a project going. We found an '06 Redfire GT with several tasteful and appreciated upgrades already done to it recently and have been making improvements as time and money permits. I've come across a few quirks and issues and took to forums like this one to help me solve them. I hope to share my take on a few of the issues that don't seem to have solid resolutions and overall contribute positively to discussions. Anyway, glad to be a part of the group.
Click to expand...
 

Attachments

  • CAR22.jpg
    CAR22.jpg
    489.2 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mikeah
Hello!
Replies
5
Views
393
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
keel
Engine Ticking noise is driving me crazy
Replies
14
Views
995
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
M
So I finally get to (re)join the Mustang club!
Replies
7
Views
699
The Welcome Wagon
pavlos413
pavlos413
Wayne Waldrep
Stangnet gets an AWARD!
Replies
35
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
derek1993
derek1993
sUdz6.0pwrstk
Engine New to Mustangs, guidance needed on fault codes 47 & 45
Replies
36
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu