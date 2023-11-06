Administrative Issues Creating/Accessing Stangnet Account

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
35,570
16,631
234
Box behind Walmart
#1
If you have tried creating an account on Stangnet in good faith but have been refused or caught in the SPAM filter, here are things you can do:


-You can post in this thread, if able.
-Email [email protected]
-Click the [Contact Us] button all the way at the bottom of the screen. This creates a thread in this forum so, be mindful of sharing private information.

Please include the following information:
The screen name and email address you used to create your account along with a brief description of the problem or message.
If you are outside of the Americas, please include your city and country.


-!Known Issues!-
If you are running a VPN, turn it off. One of the quickest ways to get caught by our SPAM bots is to show up to create a new account from a known VPN. Once your account has matured it will no longer be an issue.

-Notes:

It is [always] better if you email me from the email account that you're using to create your Stangnet account. If [email protected] emails me about an account belonging to [email protected], I'm going to tell JoeBlow to go pound sand.

If you have lost access to the email account you created your Stangnet account with then email me anyway. We can talk and I'll see what I can do. The more information you provide in your profile, the more ammunition you will have to convince me that it is your account.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MRaburn
Contest knowmoto Mustang Mega Thread + LMR Contest
Replies
226
Views
13K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
knowmoto
knowmoto
AydenTv
  • Locked
Little Known Little Issues Thread
Replies
53
Views
8K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
A
Electrical Help Me, Help My Fox ! 1990 Wiring Assistance please ?
Replies
3
Views
951
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
evintho
evintho
W
Hopefully, I'm doing this right.
Replies
11
Views
863
The Welcome Wagon
nickyb
nickyb
tsundave
1995 Cobra Ignition and Running Issues
Replies
8
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
tsundave
tsundave
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu