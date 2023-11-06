Noobz347
If you have tried creating an account on Stangnet in good faith but have been refused or caught in the SPAM filter, here are things you can do:
-You can post in this thread, if able.
-Email [email protected]
-Click the [Contact Us] button all the way at the bottom of the screen. This creates a thread in this forum so, be mindful of sharing private information.
Please include the following information:
The screen name and email address you used to create your account along with a brief description of the problem or message.
If you are outside of the Americas, please include your city and country.
-!Known Issues!-
If you are running a VPN, turn it off. One of the quickest ways to get caught by our SPAM bots is to show up to create a new account from a known VPN. Once your account has matured it will no longer be an issue.
-Notes:
It is [always] better if you email me from the email account that you're using to create your Stangnet account. If [email protected] emails me about an account belonging to [email protected], I'm going to tell JoeBlow to go pound sand.
If you have lost access to the email account you created your Stangnet account with then email me anyway. We can talk and I'll see what I can do. The more information you provide in your profile, the more ammunition you will have to convince me that it is your account.
