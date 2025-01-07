Nine Finger Wrenching YT Channel

Nine Finger Wrenching
Member
-
- Nov 24, 2023
-
- 60
-
- 15
-
- 18
If anybody goes and watches any of these....keep in mind this is my first project car. I was a carpenter for years building houses, spent over a decade managing and wrenching at bicycle shops, taught myself how to restore old Seadoos, and now the Mustang. This group has been a blessing. Feel free to share advice of things I've done wrong, or could do better. Light hazing for my stupid mistakes is encouraged. LOL This is me learning to be a car guy like you folks. I appreciate anyone taking the time to checkout Nine Finger Wrenching.
Last edited: