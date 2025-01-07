Nine Finger Wrenching YT Channel

Nine Finger Wrenching

Nine Finger Wrenching

Member
Nov 24, 2023
60
15
18
Memphis
#1
If anybody goes and watches any of these....keep in mind this is my first project car. I was a carpenter for years building houses, spent over a decade managing and wrenching at bicycle shops, taught myself how to restore old Seadoos, and now the Mustang. This group has been a blessing. Feel free to share advice of things I've done wrong, or could do better. Light hazing for my stupid mistakes is encouraged. LOL This is me learning to be a car guy like you folks. I appreciate anyone taking the time to checkout Nine Finger Wrenching.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


#17
If anybody goes and watches any of these....keep in mind this is my first project car. I was a carpenter for years building houses, spent over a decade managing and wrenching at bicycle shops, taught myself how to restore old Seadoos, and now the Mustang. This group has been a blessing. Feel free to share advice of things I've done wrong, or could do better. Light hazing for my stupid mistakes is encouraged. LOL This is me learning to be a car guy like you folks. I appreciate anyone taking the time to checkout Nine Finger Wrenching.
 
#18
Hey everybody... This channel belongs to one of our own so, head over to Youtube and subscribe to Nine Finger Wrenching and help a fellow Stangnetter grow his channel!



1736359179702.webp




:rabble:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Nine Finger Wrenching
Lost a finger so I bought a Mustang
Replies
21
Views
3K
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu