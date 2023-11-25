Lost a finger so I bought a Mustang

Nine Finger Wrenching
Nov 24, 2023
1
0
1
As a young hillbilly growing up in rural NW Tennessee I had two fox bodies and a killer mullet. My first was a 1980 Cobra (Blk/Grn) and a 1984 GT. I loved those cars. I 3 sons and I've been telling them stories about those cars for years. I'm now 51, the mullet and the mustangs have been gone for a long time. My boys are 15,17, and 22.
Jan 10th, 2022 I was diagnosed with a rare cancer, Digital Papillary Adenocarcinoma. On Feb 24th, 4 days after my 50th birthday I had my right index finger removed.
Being a guy who has always worked with his hands I worked hard to get back to doing the things I loved after the amputation. I had found a love of restoring old Seadoos and working on stuff in the garage during the 2020 c-word outbreak. My wife and friends had always encouraged me to do a YouTube channel so after all I had been through I was inspired to give it a go so I start my YouTube channel, I called it "Nine Finger Wrenching". www.youtube.com/@Nine_Finger_Wrenching
My first project was a 1995 Seadoo GTX I found on FB Marketplace for $300.
I also love watching Vice Grip Garage. I watched Derek a bunch while recovering, and he was another inspiration to start my channel. I appreciated what he does, who he seems to be, and decided I was gonna make him a wooden USA flag with the VGG logo on it to show my appreciation. I decided to deliver it to him in South Georgia during Sick Week. While I was at Sick Week I got bit by the car bug. There were so many amazing cars, and amazing people. I decided my next project for the channel was gonna be a car.
I started looking on market place for a Ford Falcon. For some reason I thought it would be a fun simple car to work on for my first car project. While looking on market place I ran across a 1991 Mustang GT. It had been a roller the guy had dropped engine from 1989 Gt, 5 Spd T5 trans, it came with extra rear end, 2 hoods, supposedly motor was good but wasn't running. I decided it was meant to be. Me and my 3 sons were gonna rebuild this 1991 GT and relive my glory days together!! I had no idea what I was getting into. The car had a fried computer, a partially installed stand alone body harness. Obviously worth $2000 so I went and got it. LOL
I'm slowly making my way through the car.
Here's a playlist of what I've done withe the car so far.
View: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLd62HMKbc_jw0u2H8oT_Anq7W_NgBMsMQ&si=5U3ltQ921Q8PBypX
8 months in and I still haven't heard it run, but I'm getting really close. I went and got all the1989 factory harnesses. I've got those installed and I'm chasing electric ghost at the moment. I'm so close to hearing this thing run. I'm hoping to make some friends, and find some guidance within the technical forums. Thanks for having me. Josh ~ Nine Finger Wrenching
