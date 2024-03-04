lordextant
Ok so loose wire in the master switch sparked and I now have no brake lights no signals no flashers, no cruise control, trip meters don't roll and the neutral position switch also failed and I had to remove the cable. Can't find anyone to help track it down I just keep getting told you buy a new car. Because original gen 1 sn95 convertibles just apparently grow on trees. Obd2 only throws a code from the pcv valve. Does anyone have or can point me in the right direction of the wiring schematics for the 98 v6 convertible?
Picture of the loose wire that caused everything
