No brake lights and turn signals don’t flash

Andresquintana.mma

Nov 28, 2014
Just finished a build on my 93 gt. My gf was following me to get it aligned and said I had no break lights. She also said that my turn signals were flashing but all of a sudden they stopped flashing and just stay on. Hazards also work. I checked for power with a light tester and no power to break lights. A couple bulbs seemed burnt out but replaced them and swapped the rest with my other fox. Only turn signals were working and with my headlights on running lights were working.
Checked fuses under the dash everything was good. Can’t find the turn signal flasher so not sure if that’s the problem. I’m hoping it’s not the switch under the peddle. Is there any way to check that before replacing it? Also if anyone can point me to the turn signal flasher in a 93 gt it would be greatly appreciated
 

