I have no brake lights in my 1993 hatch. I did a bunch of testing, and I have power to the brake light switch and to the fuse, my fuse is good, and my bulbs are good. I thought that I might have a faulty brake light switch so I jumped the connection on the connector but still no lights. I also tested for ground and the ground connection is good as well. All of my other lights work flawlessly. I am now at a loss as to what could be causing the issue.



The car was formerly a 2.3L that has since been converted to a 5.0L but as far as I know that doesn't have any effect on the brake light circuit.