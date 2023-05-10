Electrical No brake lights

keel

keel

Member
Aug 23, 2020
37
2
8
Seattle, Wa
I have no brake lights in my 1993 hatch. I did a bunch of testing, and I have power to the brake light switch and to the fuse, my fuse is good, and my bulbs are good. I thought that I might have a faulty brake light switch so I jumped the connection on the connector but still no lights. I also tested for ground and the ground connection is good as well. All of my other lights work flawlessly. I am now at a loss as to what could be causing the issue.

The car was formerly a 2.3L that has since been converted to a 5.0L but as far as I know that doesn't have any effect on the brake light circuit.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PonyGTrider
Fox Brake warning light ON and OFF unexpectedly
Replies
7
Views
457
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
PonyGTrider
PonyGTrider
2
PLEASE HELP!!!! Brake light issues!!!
Replies
15
Views
474
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
N
Electrical Reverse lights/Cluster illumination not working?
Replies
0
Views
222
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nchapman_42
N
65-Fstbk
Electrical - 12v on a ground wire WTF?
Replies
2
Views
256
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
65-Fstbk
65-Fstbk
Creomod
Ignition switch wiring & nss voltage should be?
Replies
6
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu