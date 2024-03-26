Electrical Test headlight switch

Dontknowchit

Dontknowchit

Active Member
Jul 31, 2017
137
39
48
#1
Just got done wiring the headlight switch pin out back to stock configuration. Previous owner had installed aftermarket fogs and rewired the switch to get them to work. Oddly enough he had taken the time to wire it to the fog light switch and you even had to have the headlight switch on to run them, jist like stock but the headlights did not work. He did however use spade connectors to connect to the original fog connector so the light side was unmolested.

After rewiring to correct configuration at the plug, the headlights do not turn on. (Likley why prev owner did it). The switch is not oem, definitely aftermarket.

Before throwing parts at it, can anyone instruct me on how to test the switch?

The flash to pass high beams work by pulling in on the turn signal. Signals and hazards work, so I know that the fuse is good, the bulbs work, and they have power.
I have a feeling it's the switch, but how to test?
1000002202.jpg
1000002203.jpg
1000002201.jpg
 

