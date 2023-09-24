Electrical Cruise control diagnostics

My dad had a bra
I just finished my Cobra brake install & cruise control isn't working. I am 100% confident it did prior to the Cobra brake install. I checked a few electrical things, and they looked good. All fuses were good. What I'm thinking is that now that the brake pedal flicks the brake lights on a hair trigger... I literally cannot move the pedal in the slightest without the brake lamps coming on. So, I got to wonderin' whether it's possible that whatever triggers the brake pedal switch might be slightly separate from what triggers the lights. Is it possible that the brake pedal is preventing the cruise control from activating, and if so, would pulling the #1 fuse be a way to ensure that the pedal isn't deactivating the cruise? Problem is that according to this diagram "Speed Control" is also tied in. So, I'm worried that the #1 fuse would also kill cruise control. Does anyone know, and/or would anyone with working cruise mind checking what happens to your cruise control if you pull the #1 fuse?

[Note/edit: answer is yes. Pulling the #1 fuse kills both the brake lights and cruise control which is why "speed control" is noted for it in the diagram below. Therefore, one cannot remove the #1 fuse to test whether the brake switch is preventing cruise control]


1695598891914.png
 
I should just leave this here too:

Foxbody Mustang Cruise Control information, location, wiring diagrams

Done a little research into this and figured what I learned should be put into a thread and added to the tech sticky. As you can imagine, nobody really gives much thought to cruise control on these cars, so many searched threads had dead ends. So many this will help someone out down the road...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
I do not, only in the headlights. The VSS, Dakota, & Cable-X are working, as they are pushing the signal/cable that drives my speedometer. The same output from the Dakota runs back to the computer and I've tested for continuity all the way to the wiring harness. I have not tested it at the EEC, yet, but not sure that's necessary yet as it worked before messing with the brakes.

Yes, to Noobz. The horn works. Also, the cruise worked great for the few weeks prior to the brake work. I used it every day on the way to/from work.

I did notice on the drive into work, this morning, that the brakes don't have that telltale whoosh sound that at least my black turbo car definitely has. Not sure if it should. Makes me wonder about that vacuum dump described above. I've never known about that, but I guess that's where that sound comes from. Black Jack, on the other hand, does not make any sound. I'll crawl under the dash and take a looksie. Still, is that what drives the cruise shutoff? I figured it was electrical, and the fuse killing the CC supports that idea. So, what does the vacuum dump do?
 
