I do not, only in the headlights. The VSS, Dakota, & Cable-X are working, as they are pushing the signal/cable that drives my speedometer. The same output from the Dakota runs back to the computer and I've tested for continuity all the way to the wiring harness. I have not tested it at the EEC, yet, but not sure that's necessary yet as it worked before messing with the brakes.



Yes, to Noobz. The horn works. Also, the cruise worked great for the few weeks prior to the brake work. I used it every day on the way to/from work.



I did notice on the drive into work, this morning, that the brakes don't have that telltale whoosh sound that at least my black turbo car definitely has. Not sure if it should. Makes me wonder about that vacuum dump described above. I've never known about that, but I guess that's where that sound comes from. Black Jack, on the other hand, does not make any sound. I'll crawl under the dash and take a looksie. Still, is that what drives the cruise shutoff? I figured it was electrical, and the fuse killing the CC supports that idea. So, what does the vacuum dump do?