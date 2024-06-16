Forced Induction Normal intake temps for supercharger??

So I'm just getting my vortech V3 Si and Holley Terminator X running.
I'm just wondering what normal intake air temps should be... Right now(ambient around 80*) fully warmed up engine I'm seeing 175*-185*F just idling ...this seems high to me but I really don't know as it's my first supercharged setup.

Non intercooled, using a low dollar motorsports sensor in the stock location (#5 runner)
On the low dollar web site it says P&P for the Holley MAT...so that's the sensor I picked in the tune...is that right or do I need to donate custom scale?

And I haven't driven the car yet, just got it running and did trimming checks and idle adjustments
 

