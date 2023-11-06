O2 Sensors Acting Weird

Hi all,
Just appealing to your expertise on this O2 potential issue.
I’ve been having a poor MPG problem for a while less than 9.5 MPG.
A bit of fuel smell out of the pipes (I don’t have the rear cats)
If start the engine from stone cold and take off immediately there is an acceleration hesitation, I pump the throttle and makes popping sound in the mid pipes location then after that it runs normally.
This issue has been going for a while but fat lazy to check my O2 sensors up until now I just monitored both sensors and had a weird reading. It seems like both cut the voltage for a split second. I’ll try to load a couple of short vids (If I can) for you to analize.
When the readings switch to mV it seems to me they miss a reading. Am I right on this assumption? If so could that be part of my ongoing problems?

I will read all of your comments with great interest,
Thank you
 

