OBD1 Tester woes

Hello:

About 18 months ago, I purchased a INNOVA 3145 Ford Digital OBD1 Code Reader that I intended to use to support swapping the drivetrain from a 1987 TBird, that had Speed Dentisy EFI system. I completed the swap, and am having idle, AFR issues, etc. Since I have no experience using this tester, I’m not sure it’s not working. When I connect it and run the test, I get no codes or anything. The instructions are not very good, so they’ve not helped, and their doesn’t seem to be a group online that supports this device.

I was hoping one of you had experience with this so I could determine if the unit is bad or something I did with the wiring conversion is keeping the self-testing capabilities of the EEC-IV from working. Any help on that front you can provide is appreciated.

Also, is there a way I could determine if the ECU is providing codes? Or, can I verify if the test plug is sending data? Any help here would be appreciated.

