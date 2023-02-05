INNOVA 3145 Ford Digital OBD1 Code Reader Manual

recently purchased the INNOVA 3145 Ford Digital OBD1 Code Reader and was reading the manual.

couple questions about what I found in there so far:



1. on page 12 it says, referring to the CEL:

the light will illuminate only if it is an emissions-related problem



is this accurate?

no problems other than emissions related problems are reported by the CEL?





2. on page 46, it refers to a particular test as:

R = Key Off Engine Running (KOER) code



I assume this is a typo?

key off with the engine running?



thanks