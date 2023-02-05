INNOVA 3145 Ford Digital OBD1 Code Reader Manual

recently purchased the INNOVA 3145 Ford Digital OBD1 Code Reader and was reading the manual.
couple questions about what I found in there so far:

1. on page 12 it says, referring to the CEL:
the light will illuminate only if it is an emissions-related problem

is this accurate?
no problems other than emissions related problems are reported by the CEL?


2. on page 46, it refers to a particular test as:
R = Key Off Engine Running (KOER) code

I assume this is a typo?
key off with the engine running?

thanks
 

