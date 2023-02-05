INNOVA 3145 Ford Digital OBD1 Code Reader Manual

crucifyd
recently purchased the INNOVA 3145 Ford Digital OBD1 Code Reader and was reading the manual.
couple questions about what I found in there so far:
1. on page 12 it says, referring to the CEL:
the light will illuminate only if it is an emissions-related problem
is this accurate?
no problems other than emissions related problems are reported by the CEL?
2. on page 46, it refers to a particular test as:
R = Key Off Engine Running (KOER) code
I assume this is a typo?
key off with the engine running?
thanks
