Engine Oil coming out of cai

Andresquintana.mma

Andresquintana.mma

Active Member
Nov 28, 2014
173
17
28
#1
Hey everyone I just built a 93 gt with a 347 stroker. Aluminum tfs heads 205, comp CAMs custom cam, 1.6 roller rockers, after market ford mustang valve covers, Holley systemax intake 24lb injectors with matching mass air meter and Anderson power pipe. Tubular k member w coil overs if that matters.
Car runs great but after I drive it a while I noticed oil dripping from the passenger fender. Checked it out and noticed my air filter was full of oil. I have the pvc connected to the manifold with a t fitting going to the intake manifold and the vacuum tree. Engine only has a few thousand miles on it. Maybe 5k. Is there anything else I can do to help this issue. I’m sure it’s not supposed to do that. I can provide more pics and more info if needed.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1023.jpeg
    IMG_1023.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 8
  • IMG_1025.jpeg
    IMG_1025.jpeg
    626.2 KB · Views: 8
  • IMG_1026.jpeg
    IMG_1026.jpeg
    438.1 KB · Views: 8
  • IMG_1024.jpeg
    IMG_1024.jpeg
    715.9 KB · Views: 8

  • Sponsors (?)


#4
Mustang5L5 said:
Have you pulled the intake tubing off to see if any oil present in the intake track and/or MAF? I would imagine the oil is leaking down from the throttle body after you turn the engine off
Click to expand...
I did have to pull off the upper manifold a couple days ago but didn’t run it long prior to that. There was some oils in the throttle body and a little in the manifold where it meets the throttle body.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Naja
For Sale 1993 Mustang Cobra / 114K miles / Modified / Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Replies
0
Views
900
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Naja
Naja
Equus ferus caballus
Thinking about selling my 91 convertible
Replies
2
Views
732
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
N
Engine 1994 Mustang GT AODE puzzling issues
Replies
6
Views
989
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
noah5slow
N
A
1991 5.0 with HCI - started car, running for a few minutes, started pushing coolant into the overflow tank and then puking out from there. I'm lost
Replies
6
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
C
New here. Was left a 67' Mustang 347. Ready to go down the rabbit hole but don't know where to start.
Replies
4
Views
693
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu