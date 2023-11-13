Andresquintana.mma
Hey everyone I just built a 93 gt with a 347 stroker. Aluminum tfs heads 205, comp CAMs custom cam, 1.6 roller rockers, after market ford mustang valve covers, Holley systemax intake 24lb injectors with matching mass air meter and Anderson power pipe. Tubular k member w coil overs if that matters.
Car runs great but after I drive it a while I noticed oil dripping from the passenger fender. Checked it out and noticed my air filter was full of oil. I have the pvc connected to the manifold with a t fitting going to the intake manifold and the vacuum tree. Engine only has a few thousand miles on it. Maybe 5k. Is there anything else I can do to help this issue. I’m sure it’s not supposed to do that. I can provide more pics and more info if needed.
