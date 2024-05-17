Oil Galley Plug (the one rear of intake)

doctorj357

doctorj357

5 Year Member
Aug 7, 2018
95
23
18
Michigan
#1
Just found that my oil galley plug, the one in the threaded hole rear of the intake appears to be leaking. How does one go about fixing this?

The whole is threaded, but the plug appears like a freeze style plug? Can't get any hex or torx bit to bit in there so I presume the head of the plug is smooth inside?


20240517_161647.jpg



20240517_162040~2.jpg




20240517_163402~2.jpg




20240517_162139.jpg
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Engine Cracked block at freeze plug - is this serious?!
Replies
8
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
R
Rebuilt 5.0 - blow by, how much is too much….
Replies
6
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
RockOn
R
K
Stock proportioning valve plug
Replies
17
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
evintho
Engine What's a good sealant for freeze plugs and oil galley plugs?
Replies
4
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
N
P1132 and p1152
Replies
24
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Nightmare_GT
N
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu