Oil Galley Plug (the one rear of intake)

doctorj357
5 Year Member
-
Aug 7, 2018
-
- 95
-
- 23
-
- 18
Just found that my oil galley plug, the one in the threaded hole rear of the intake appears to be leaking. How does one go about fixing this?
The whole is threaded, but the plug appears like a freeze style plug? Can't get any hex or torx bit to bit in there so I presume the head of the plug is smooth inside?
