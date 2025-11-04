Edelbrock 1405 Setup

I've got a 65 Coupe with a 302, Edelbrock 1405, T5 trans, and HEI distributor. I recently replaced my clutch and noticed some oil dripping from the separator plate so I assumed it was a bad rear main seal and went ahead and replaced it while I had it all apart. Got it all put back together and the leak seemed to have worsened... thought I messed something up but then noticed a pool of oil on top of the engine in the back just behind the intake manifold. After some research I thought it might be due to excessive crank case pressure since I discovered my PCV hose was plugged into the wrong port (back port on carb). Moved the pcv hose to the proper front port and blocked off the back one but now I get sporadic small backfires from the tailpipes on idle and backfiring from the carb when I hit the throttle. The leak seems to have gone away which is good... Rechecked timing and retuned the carb but doesn't seem to be fixing anything. I sprayed carb cleaner all over to see if there was a vacuum leak, especially on the intake manifold, but didn't notice any idle variations. Any ideas? What am I missing?