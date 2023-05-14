Mrg2783
I have a supercharger 92 GT. Looks like blue bits from the felpro gasket are on the radiator cap. I have oil in the radiator and reservoir. I read online it can also be a cracked block. Just wanted to confirm before I tear it down, can a bad head gasket cause oil in the coolant but no coolant in the oil?
I changed the oil and it was black as night. No milky coloring.
If it’s a head gasket I’m happy lol
Cracked block I’m sad
