Engine Oil in coolant

I have a supercharger 92 GT. Looks like blue bits from the felpro gasket are on the radiator cap. I have oil in the radiator and reservoir. I read online it can also be a cracked block. Just wanted to confirm before I tear it down, can a bad head gasket cause oil in the coolant but no coolant in the oil?

I changed the oil and it was black as night. No milky coloring.

If it’s a head gasket I’m happy lol

Cracked block I’m sad
 

