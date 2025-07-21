Engine 5.0 Head Gaskets installed wrong block coolant passages???

Hi all, I’ve been chasing heat problems for a while now. About 9 months ago I swapped gt-40s and a cobra manifold onto my 5.0 with an Anderson cam. The problem arose after this swap. When the car heat soaks coolant temps can get all the way to 220f, and Intake Air Temps up to 180f. I have a frostbite radiator that is good for like 600 hp so I don’t think that is the problem. I have also been chasing weird coolant leaks at the timing cover area during this time. I recently saw an engine masters episode where Steve Brule of Westech said if SBF head gaskets are installed on the wrong side that they will block coolant passages. Is this true?? I did H/C/I on a previous car and had no issues.

Hoping someone with a little more experience can weigh in here?

Thanks

