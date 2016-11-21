Oil/oil Change

So my 88 lx is due for an oil change soon and me being new to the foxbody (not to mustangs) I've read that there is two drain plugs so I was curious about that as well as how many quarts of oil does it take
 

One aspect I want to touch on for an oil change that most people do not think about. Look at the filter interval change requirements, some are 3000 miles, while other are up to 7,500 miles and there is little difference in price (like a few bucks for ease of mind). Get the most out of today's modern oils

i generally try to go with a 3000 mile base just because i drive any of my mustangs ive had pretty hard most of the time so just keeping things as fresh as possible is my goal
 
I'm kinda up in the air about oil changes, depending upon the oil you use. If you use cheap wally world oil (I know nobody uses that sludge here, but?) Change it 3k with oil filter, better oils last longer, synthetic oils last even longer, compare oil specs on your car and the oil you plan to use and decide, maybe someplace in the middle. I always change the filter when changing oil, old oil is in the filter and they are not expensive.
Good oil/filter is cheap insurance.
I also stick to the same brand/weight, but thats me.
I like mobil 1 synthetic for the 11 focus but I will admit to orielly synthetic in the stang
 
I use Castrol GTX and motor craft filter and change my oil every 100 miles


You must own stock in Castrol. I've changed oil every 5000 mles on most of my cars and they all have gone over 100K miles. They used to say 3000 miles back in the day when oil technology was not as good and also as a marketing gimmick. These days with the technology of oils and filters I doubt there is much difference in changing oil at 3000 vs 5000 miles unless you are towing or other heavy duty use, however everyone has their own maintanence regime and use what works for you. Likewise, I've run dino oil in all my cars for years without one single engine failure.
 
I've owned my Mustang for 18 years now and I finally got around to sending an Oil Sample in to Blackstone and was surprised how well it came out. The only thing negative was a loss of viscosity, I have been changing it only 1 time a year but think I am going to switch to 2 times a year from now on.
 
Have you guys heard people say as soon as you go to synthetic you can't go back to conventional? The funny thing is sythentic blend is just a mixture of the both. So is there really a differnece. Usually my cars stays in the garage from after thanksgiving to middle of april because of random snow storms and whatever. I always here people using mobil 1 or castrol for their oil changes and motorcraft filters.
 
Synthetic versus conventional oil, ok, with a limited amount research I've done it has been said by THE people that research and develop motor oil say this, you can switch back and forth between synthetic and conventional oils, it's not recomended, but you can do it. You can also throw a quart of conventional oil in when you are low and don't have any synthetic available. As for it leaking in an older engine, well it was probably leaking in the first place, it will not make it worse per say, some brands claim to clean the engine's inside so in that case it will leak more because it has 'cleaned' the space where the leak is.
Here's my advice, no matter what oil you use, don't switch between brands every time you change your oil, some don't play well with others, buy a quality oil filter, every time you change your oil, change your filter, I recomend NOT to use fram, wix is actually a very good filter that gets a bad rap.
Example: 1997 SD 7.3 turbo 540.000 + miles. Same wolfs head semi synthetic truck oil every 6 to 7k, even 8k a couple times never had a problem, it will use about 3 quarts in that time, it holds 14 quarts, only rear main once, it does need the front crank seal now but does not leave but a drop or two overnight.
But thats what I know, take it for what its worth.
 
I've put about 12k miles on mine in the last 6 years, but I have probably changed the oil at least 10 times. Mobile 1 10w-30, STP zinc additive and Motorcraft filter.

Joe
 
Forums
Menu