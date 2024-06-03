oil pressure gauge wiring

Ok you have all been so helpful with my threads, thank you!
My next question is a part two to my oil pressure thread posted awhile back. I do have oil pressure according to my external gauge kit but I want to get my original gauge to read. Anyone have the wiring diagram for the gauge cluster for a 79? I have a lone black wire dangling down to the floor from the harness and hoping thats it. There were some wires pulled from their positions from the previous owner that had to be re seated.
 

Do you know if the sending unit is good?
 
