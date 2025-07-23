Overheating after ECU flash

fourtyfour338
Jul 23, 2025
1
0
0
1996 mustang GT manual
4.6 sohc
Using different custom and canned tunes with sct X4, car overheats until I revert to stock. Fans will not kick on unless stock tune. Has 180° thermostat, the even with fan settings adjustments, still won't kick on until I revert to stock tune. Has anyone dealt with this/know why this is happening?
