Overheating after ECU flash

1996 mustang GT manual
4.6 sohc

Using different custom and canned tunes with sct X4, car overheats until I revert to stock. Fans will not kick on unless stock tune. Has 180° thermostat, the even with fan settings adjustments, still won't kick on until I revert to stock tune. Has anyone dealt with this/know why this is happening?
 

I would [highly] recommend calling SCT and not running those tunes until you get an answer.

Also: There is no way for us to differentiate the contents of one of their tunes versus another.
 
