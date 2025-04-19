P1450 issue 2015 ecoboost pp

I've owned the car for almost 2 years, and it has had a problem when filling up at the gas pump. It always shuts off the pump because the gas builds up faster than it goes down into the tank. Last year, I had a problem after filling up the tank—it would die out if I tried to start it. I replaced the purge valve, and it fixed it. Now, for about two weeks, I've noticed that after filling up, it has started to almost die out, and when the car is under a load, it will start to almost freeze in power, then go back into power. I replaced the charcoal canister yesterday to see if that would solve it, although I didn't replace one piece of it because the sensor alignment was off. I'm lost and don't know what further steps to take.



The picture is of the piece I transferred from the old to the new due to the sensor plug in alignment was off.