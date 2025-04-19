P1450 issue 2015 ecoboost pp

matthewt

matthewt

New Member
Jul 30, 2024
9
0
1
georgia
#1
I've owned the car for almost 2 years, and it has had a problem when filling up at the gas pump. It always shuts off the pump because the gas builds up faster than it goes down into the tank. Last year, I had a problem after filling up the tank—it would die out if I tried to start it. I replaced the purge valve, and it fixed it. Now, for about two weeks, I've noticed that after filling up, it has started to almost die out, and when the car is under a load, it will start to almost freeze in power, then go back into power. I replaced the charcoal canister yesterday to see if that would solve it, although I didn't replace one piece of it because the sensor alignment was off. I'm lost and don't know what further steps to take.

The picture is of the piece I transferred from the old to the new due to the sensor plug in alignment was off.
 

Attachments

  • image.webp
    image.webp
    286.2 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
Fox Fuel or spark issues?
Replies
5
Views
81
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
A
Resolved 1989 Mustang bogs down after 3-5 minutes of driving.
Replies
21
Views
430
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
D
2000 Mustang - fuel pump issues
Replies
4
Views
248
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
R
93 LX 2.3 Trouble codes 53, 85, 21 help
Replies
17
Views
112
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
M
1985 Convertible GT 5.0 EFI H.O. Garaged for 20 years
Replies
1
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu