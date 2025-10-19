finding wiring from PCM to fuel tank pressure sensor

TL;DR I would like to try running an overlay from PCM to FTP sensor and back to see if my wiring is damaged somewhere I Can't see it.



Persistent P0453. This car has been sitting so I think I have narrowed it down to wiring as no matter what, voltage remains at 5ish



What's been done

Dorman FTP with wiring harness

smoked and replaced most EVAP lines (due to cracks and/or rodents)

smoked and replaced most vacuum lines at engine

tried known good purge valve

tried known good vent solenoid



dropped tank completely and checked that area harness for chews, or breaks. Opened up all loom to see if anything hidden or cracked. While tank was down smoked it and vent and fill lines and replaced lines from canister.



The fault returns almost immediately after starting. I am including the wiring diagrams I am working with. Looks like pin 62 on PCM should be what I want, but that seems to end at fuel pump.





But not seeing the actual FTP on the diagram, not sure where to go



2000 3.8 manual coupe 143k miles, has been sitting since 2016 (was my brother's lawn ornament, now it's mine haha)