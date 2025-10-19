finding wiring from PCM to fuel tank pressure sensor

R

Roont

Member
Oct 19, 2025
3
1
13
NJ
#1
TL;DR I would like to try running an overlay from PCM to FTP sensor and back to see if my wiring is damaged somewhere I Can't see it.

Persistent P0453. This car has been sitting so I think I have narrowed it down to wiring as no matter what, voltage remains at 5ish

What's been done
Dorman FTP with wiring harness
smoked and replaced most EVAP lines (due to cracks and/or rodents)
smoked and replaced most vacuum lines at engine
tried known good purge valve
tried known good vent solenoid

dropped tank completely and checked that area harness for chews, or breaks. Opened up all loom to see if anything hidden or cracked. While tank was down smoked it and vent and fill lines and replaced lines from canister.

The fault returns almost immediately after starting. I am including the wiring diagrams I am working with. Looks like pin 62 on PCM should be what I want, but that seems to end at fuel pump.


But not seeing the actual FTP on the diagram, not sure where to go

2000 3.8 manual coupe 143k miles, has been sitting since 2016 (was my brother's lawn ornament, now it's mine haha)
 

Attachments

  • fuelpump.webp
    fuelpump.webp
    121.8 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1996–1998 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
137
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1999–2004 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
152
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
F
Electrical From scratch: alternator wiring
Replies
0
Views
231
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
fox racer v2
F
A
2020 Ford Mustang GT P0036, P0138, P0141 02 sensor help
Replies
1
Views
68
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
skkrtis
S
5.0LXStanger
Engine 1990 LX 5.0L EFI Mustang Fuel Management Problems - HELP!
Replies
45
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
5.0LXStanger
5.0LXStanger
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu