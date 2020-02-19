Interior and Upholstery Painting interior

Hey guys,

Has anyone tried this interior paint from LMR? Or just use the spray can paint they offer?

I have black interior in my coupe. I think the quarters have been painted at some point in time. I have scratches, and appear to be white or grey.

I want to redo them the right way. I'll clean them up good, should I primer them, then paint?

I found a guy selling some original black ones in good condition, but he wants 600+shipping.

Any tips or advice?
 

The LMR paint works good but make sure the prep is done well. No primer, just paint directly on clean panels. $600 for rear interior plastic is crazy in my opinion.

In this picture my arm rest assembly is painted. No way you can tell.

VtGfih.webp


This picture of my 7up Convertible I replaced the dash. It was gray, I painted it and again, don't think you can tell.

fQpbOh.webp


Chris
 
Mstng93SSP said:
The LMR paint works good but make sure the prep is done well. No primer, just paint directly on clean panels. $600 for rear interior plastic is crazy in my opinion.

In this picture my arm rest assembly is painted. No way you can tell.

VtGfih.jpg


This picture of my 7up Convertible I replaced the dash. It was gray, I painted it and again, don't think you can tell.

fQpbOh.jpg


Chris
Wow that looks really good, nice work! Should I just use a soft Scotch Brite pad with Dawn dish soap to clean it?

What products did you use? My door arm rests need new paint and I'll be buying new top pads. Wondering if I should paint the new ones right away to match.
 
I redid my interior when I got my car. I ended up using a SEM paint color that I liked better than what LMR offered. I believe that the LMR stuff is just SEM anyway. You can buy it cheaper than what LMR sells it for. The only problem I have had is the paint rubbing off of the arm pad. Not sure if I just didnt get a good coat on or if my prep was bad. I cleaned it with dawn and a scotch bright pad. You can look at pics of my car shortly after I finished it I'm my thread Therapy Car. Looks great. There is a promoter that SEM offers that might help with adhesion.
 
SEM Landau Black 15013 is probably the closest you'll get to OEM black. It does have gloss. The black interiors suffer from the same issue as the grays in terms of 30 years of fade. SOme panels dull up, some get an almost blue shade, and some still have some factory luster. Doing a major panel like the rear quarters prob will be OK because such a large area will be the same shade, but when you do small trim work like a console top lid on a factory black console body, you might get some slight mismatch issues.

For example, I painted the cupholder console, but the body of the console is OE black. You can see the contract between the two. It's not obvious, but it's there. If it bothered me at all, i'd spray the console body as well. Spraying OE black parts black again is waaaay easier than spraying a different color.

However, the adhesion quality of the paint has been excellent. It's been 2 years and i don't have a scratch or wear. I put my phone in the console and drive with a cup in there and there have been no chips or scratches. Of course, this was maybe 1K miles of driving. I'm sure after 50k miles it would show some signs of wear.

Favorite 2.webp
 
Mustang5L5 said:
SEM Landau Black 15013 is probably the closest you'll get to OEM black. It does have gloss. The black interiors suffer from the same issue as the grays in terms of 30 years of fade. SOme panels dull up, some get an almost blue shade, and some still have some factory luster. Doing a major panel like the rear quarters prob will be OK because such a large area will be the same shade, but when you do small trim work like a console top lid on a factory black console body, you might get some slight mismatch issues.

For example, I painted the cupholder console, but the body of the console is OE black. You can see the contract between the two. It's not obvious, but it's there. If it bothered me at all, i'd spray the console body as well. Spraying OE black parts black again is waaaay easier than spraying a different color.

However, the adhesion quality of the paint has been excellent. It's been 2 years and i don't have a scratch or wear. I put my phone in the console and drive with a cup in there and there have been no chips or scratches. Of course, this was maybe 1K miles of driving. I'm sure after 50k miles it would show some signs of wear.

Favorite 2.JPG
Looks great, thanks for the color name and part number, I'll be ordering up a few cans. Currently, my interior black doesn't all match. I have the cup holder center console and its black. I never painted it to match the rest.

The worst parts are my door arm rests and the quarter panels.
 
You can paint the armrests, but I would order new armrest pads. That soft pliable material may not hold the dye long nd it's a very high wear area

lmr.com

5.0 Resto Fox Body Armrest Pads | Black Power Armrest Pads (87-93)

Restore the interior of your Fox Body by replacing your worn out armrest pads with this black 1987-1993 Mustang door armrest pad kit for power windows!
lmr.com lmr.com

Or you can order up some leather from redlinegoods.com and cover them in leather for a nice touch. I did this but the pic above was before I did that mod
 
Mustang5L5 said:
You can paint the armrests, but I would order new armrest pads. That soft pliable material may not hold the dye long nd it's a very high wear area

lmr.com

5.0 Resto Fox Body Armrest Pads | Black Power Armrest Pads (87-93)

Restore the interior of your Fox Body by replacing your worn out armrest pads with this black 1987-1993 Mustang door armrest pad kit for power windows!
lmr.com lmr.com

Or you can order up some leather from redlinegoods.com and cover them in leather for a nice touch. I did this but the pic above was before I did that mod
This is exactly what I did. Ordered new armrest pads, but did not paint them. Came out great.
 
Okward said:
I like those seats, did you have to make a custom bracket for them?, also what seats did you end up buying and putting in, also any clearance issues?
They are Cipher Racing seats. They came in the car when I bought it 6 years ago. I had them reupholstered in OEM style fabric. No clearance issues and I'm over 6' tall. The following YouTube video, 50 second mark, will give you a good glance at the interioe and seats.


View: https://youtu.be/UUClF9_-HzY?feature=shared
 
