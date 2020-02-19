SEM Landau Black 15013 is probably the closest you'll get to OEM black. It does have gloss. The black interiors suffer from the same issue as the grays in terms of 30 years of fade. SOme panels dull up, some get an almost blue shade, and some still have some factory luster. Doing a major panel like the rear quarters prob will be OK because such a large area will be the same shade, but when you do small trim work like a console top lid on a factory black console body, you might get some slight mismatch issues.For example, I painted the cupholder console, but the body of the console is OE black. You can see the contract between the two. It's not obvious, but it's there. If it bothered me at all, i'd spray the console body as well. Spraying OE black parts black again is waaaay easier than spraying a different color.However, the adhesion quality of the paint has been excellent. It's been 2 years and i don't have a scratch or wear. I put my phone in the console and drive with a cup in there and there have been no chips or scratches. Of course, this was maybe 1K miles of driving. I'm sure after 50k miles it would show some signs of wear.