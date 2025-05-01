fasterthangas
Member
-
- Oct 5, 2016
-
- 61
-
- 22
-
- 18
Just removed this from my '94 GT.
Great condition, works perfectly. Selling because I can't get the knack of tuning. I'm in my 60's and lack the skills needed.
Includes ECU, vacuum hose, thumb drive with all files and partial expansion harness.
$650 shipped.
I'm located in Phoenix, AZ.
Great condition, works perfectly. Selling because I can't get the knack of tuning. I'm in my 60's and lack the skills needed.
Includes ECU, vacuum hose, thumb drive with all files and partial expansion harness.
$650 shipped.
I'm located in Phoenix, AZ.