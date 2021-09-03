If you have already confirmed the voltage and continuity of the power and actuator circuits and replaced both actuators and switches, the next step would be to check the wiring harness for any damaged or frayed wires. It is also possible that there is a problem with the control module for the power door locks. If you have checked all of these things and are still unable to resolve the issue, it may be necessary to seek the assistance of a professional mechanic or an auto electrician.