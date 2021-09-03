Electrical Power door locks

Brutus413

Sep 3, 2021
CO
There exists more than a few threads on this but very few actually have confirmed resolutions. Earlier i checked this in depth thread. this thread was particularly helpful and kudos to the individual that took the time https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/power-door-lock-troubleshooting-foxbody.909241/

However im at the part in the troubleshooting where I just do not know where to go next. https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...k-troubleshooting-foxbody.909241/post-9164212

this image here, Power door locks are completely inoperable. I did each of those steps and confirmed voltages and continuity both in power and actuator circuit. Both actuators are brand new because i figured that was my problem and both switches are new as well.

Banging my head against the wall here, i have spent more time on this than id like to admit
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

Mar 2, 2015
When you hold the lock button down do you have 12v on both sides of the actuator ?

If you do there is a problem on the ground side. Grounds are hard to diagnose because they can show continuity when checked but break contact when loaded.
 
Beyanineg

Jul 12, 2021
USA
If you have already confirmed the voltage and continuity of the power and actuator circuits and replaced both actuators and switches, the next step would be to check the wiring harness for any damaged or frayed wires. It is also possible that there is a problem with the control module for the power door locks. If you have checked all of these things and are still unable to resolve the issue, it may be necessary to seek the assistance of a professional mechanic or an auto electrician.
 
