Access to Resources section of site?

Hi there. I'm the original owner of a '96 Mystic Cobra, and have recently started having problems where the idle gets too low when the engine revs down--so low it sometimes stalls. I found a resource guide here for troubleshooting that might be helpful (https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/resources/troubleshoot-iac-idle-problems-1996-2004.13/), but I get this message:
I looked around to try to find out what is required to achieve access, including reading the "New Forum FAQ" (https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums...ck-and-things-that-make-you-go-hmmmmm.850573/) and searching the site for "resources", but came up empty.
Could you please point me in the right direction to learn how to gain access?
Many thanks in advance.
I looked around to try to find out what is required to achieve access, including reading the "New Forum FAQ" (https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums...ck-and-things-that-make-you-go-hmmmmm.850573/) and searching the site for "resources", but came up empty.
Could you please point me in the right direction to learn how to gain access?
Many thanks in advance.