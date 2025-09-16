Access to Resources section of site?

J

jruhnke

New Member
Sep 16, 2025
2
0
1
Texas
#1
Hi there. I'm the original owner of a '96 Mystic Cobra, and have recently started having problems where the idle gets too low when the engine revs down--so low it sometimes stalls. I found a resource guide here for troubleshooting that might be helpful (https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/resources/troubleshoot-iac-idle-problems-1996-2004.13/), but I get this message:
1758026807866.webp


I looked around to try to find out what is required to achieve access, including reading the "New Forum FAQ" (https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums...ck-and-things-that-make-you-go-hmmmmm.850573/) and searching the site for "resources", but came up empty.

Could you please point me in the right direction to learn how to gain access?

Many thanks in advance.
 
#2
jruhnke said:
Hi there. I'm the original owner of a '96 Mystic Cobra, and have recently started having problems where the idle gets too low when the engine revs down--so low it sometimes stalls. I found a resource guide here for troubleshooting that might be helpful (https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/resources/troubleshoot-iac-idle-problems-1996-2004.13/), but I get this message:
1758026807866.webp


I looked around to try to find out what is required to achieve access, including reading the "New Forum FAQ" (https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums...ck-and-things-that-make-you-go-hmmmmm.850573/) and searching the site for "resources", but came up empty.

Could you please point me in the right direction to learn how to gain access?

Many thanks in advance.
Click to expand...

Membership is all that is required. You should be good to go now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1996–1998 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
62
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
H
New kid on the block
Replies
17
Views
371
The Welcome Wagon
HydraX
H
JohnW63
Made a small timing adjustment, now it won't start.
Replies
46
Views
8K
Fox Engine Swaparoo
JohnW63
JohnW63
FetusLasVegas
Engine 89 GT Dies at idle, surging around 1-1.5k while cruising
Replies
40
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FetusLasVegas
FetusLasVegas
02 281 GT
1995 Cobra - high cold start idle, flashing CEL, miss/hesitation/low power when driving
Replies
5
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jozsefsz
jozsefsz
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu