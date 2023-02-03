Hello Everyone,



I'm looking to replace the Pillar Post weatherstripping on my 87 vert.

With the 1987 vert, there are apparently two models of the same year.

Pre-10/1987 and After 10/1987.

Mine was built 2/1987 so I purchased the Pre weatherstripping.

Everything fits fine but here is the question. These post weatherstrips have a lip. It looks like the window is supposed to ride up the inside of the lip / channel but I dont see how they can. Is this true or does the window just squish against the weatherstrip. I dont know if other years have this lip thing.

The old weatherstrips were original so I couldn't use them as a model to follow. To old and crushed.



I'll try to post a pic what i mean.

I didnt know if someone on here has the same vert / model year that I do.



Thank and sorry for the WTF are you talking about question.