Paint and Body Pre 10/1987 convertible Weatherstrip question

R82148V

R82148V

Active Member
May 26, 2020
Hello Everyone,

I'm looking to replace the Pillar Post weatherstripping on my 87 vert.
With the 1987 vert, there are apparently two models of the same year.
Pre-10/1987 and After 10/1987.
Mine was built 2/1987 so I purchased the Pre weatherstripping.
Everything fits fine but here is the question. These post weatherstrips have a lip. It looks like the window is supposed to ride up the inside of the lip / channel but I dont see how they can. Is this true or does the window just squish against the weatherstrip. I dont know if other years have this lip thing.
The old weatherstrips were original so I couldn't use them as a model to follow. To old and crushed.

I'll try to post a pic what i mean.
I didnt know if someone on here has the same vert / model year that I do.

Thank and sorry for the WTF are you talking about question.
 

