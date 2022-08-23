PRO M EFI HELP!

Robot6565

New Member
Aug 23, 2022
Haverhill MA
I have an 87 5.0 that I purchased a 449ci Windsor (351) that has a PRO M EFI system with coil on cylinder option and MAF.
Im having trouble tying Pro M system into my 87 ,since it came out of a 91. Pro M sells harness to you for your year as a plug and play.
They are not very helpful with tech support and keep telling me to buy a new harness from them if im not capable of making the one I have work.
Engine has a capless distributor that is just used as a trigger. Im so close to making it run . I believe the trigger output from distributor is the key. Distributor has red,black, blue wires.Blue being trigger out ? PIP? Pro M wont give me a wiring diagram for their computer and I dont know where to conect this wire. Factory engine harness is removed. I get spark and fuel, MAF is connected, as well as TPS etc.........PLEASE HELP ME!!!
 

May 15, 2018
Savannah
Do you have the computer program to tune their ecu?

It’s tough to tell without some sort of a wiring pin out, which doesn’t really make sense that they won’t provide one.

The corral forum has a dedicated sub forum that’s pro-m efi only. It might be worth posting on there.
 
