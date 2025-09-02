Pro tuner super charge issues and no start.

Pull KOEO codes With the chip installed​

Pull KOEO Without the chip installed​

What it will tell you​

: Pull the PCM, clean the J3 port. Use a fiberglass pen or fine scotch-brite to gently polish the copper contacts until shiny. Make sure no residue is left. Reseat the chip firmly. Try again.: The tune on that chip is likely toast, or the PATS strategy isn’t matching the car.: Time to retire the Autologic. Have a shop with SCT, Moates, or HP Tuners equipment flash the PCM with a new tune directly. That way you can keep PATS functional or have it disabled properly.: Dorun the car under boost on the stock tune (chip removed). It’ll start and idle, but fuel and timing will be way off once you get into boost.That Autologic chip is almost certainly the issue. Even if you get it to boot again by cleaning contacts, it’s unsupported hardware. The long-term fix is a modern flash tune directly into the PCM.------------------------------------------------Another method to try:If the chip is corrupt or not seated well, the ECU may not enter self-test mode at all, or it may throw nonsense codes.If youpull codes but they’re unrelated or make no sense, that’s a sign the chip is interfering with the processor.If PATS is unhappy (flashing theft light), you may see codes related to theft disable, key mismatch, or module communication errors.The ECU is running its base Ford calibration. You should be able to get normal KOEO codes.If you only get clean, consistent results with the chip out, that’s more evidence the chip is the culprit (dirty J3 port, corrupt tune, or both).You might see codes for things that the procharger kit/tune was meant to mask or adjust for (like MAF curve mismatch, injectors not scaled, etc.), which is useful info — it reminds you the car ison the stock map.the chip or its seating is bad.chip is totally corrupt or blocking comms.that’s a clear indicator the chip’s tune didn’t handle theft correctly.