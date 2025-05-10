fasterthangas
- Oct 5, 2016
- 98
- 25
- 28
Black finish from Holley. 500 miles on intake. As close to new as you'll ever find. The pics speak for themselves. Intake will be washed before shipping. $800 in porting by Toby at Vigilante Performance. Hardware included.
You get an excellent intake for less than the price of a new one. Plus...you get $800 in free port work!
$1000 plus shipping.
