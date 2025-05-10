SOLD Professionally Ported Holley Systemax (Black)

Black finish from Holley. 500 miles on intake. As close to new as you'll ever find. The pics speak for themselves. Intake will be washed before shipping. $800 in porting by Toby at Vigilante Performance. Hardware included.
You get an excellent intake for less than the price of a new one. Plus...you get $800 in free port work!

$1000 plus shipping.
