Quick Question

HO2S Signal Circuit shorted to Heater Power inside of HO2S sensor.

HO2S Signal Circuit shorted to VPWR or VREF in harness.

PCM failure.

Your post does not state the MY of your car. Yes the upstream O2 sensors are the closest to the engine before the cats. Bank 1 is the right side. Bank 2 is the driver's side.Note, IMO it is highly unlikely that both O2 sensors themselves failed in such an unusual way at the same time. Far more likely this is a result of a blown fuse, wiring fault, wire melted/shorted, connector pins pushed/bent, modification gone bad, or the like.If this is a 1999-2004, the first thing to check is fuse F2.8 (20a) in the Central Junction Box (CJB). F2.8 controls the O2 heaters. If blown would affect all of the O2 sensors (all 4). It is always a good idea to check all of the fuses.What recent work/modifications have been done? Long tube headers? Any engine problems such as oil anti-freeze in the exhaust? Are there any other DTC codes?>>from Ford service CD for the 2002 MYThe HO2S Sensor Signals are monitored for an over voltage fault. The code is set when HO2S signal voltage is 1.5 volts or greater.An HO2S PID switching across 0.45 volt from 0.2 to 0.9 volts indicates a normal switching HO2S. HO2S PID voltage of 1.5 volts or greater indicates a short to power.