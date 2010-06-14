Quick Question

I've been having some hesitation issues and didn't think anything of it (thought vacuum leak at most) but now I got both of these codes. P1132, P1152

I'm going to get 2 new oxygen sensors today. Since the cods say upstream, does that mean the 02's closes to the engine?
 

Check fuse F2.8 for O2 heater problems

Your post does not state the MY of your car. Yes the upstream O2 sensors are the closest to the engine before the cats. Bank 1 is the right side. Bank 2 is the driver's side.

Note, IMO it is highly unlikely that both O2 sensors themselves failed in such an unusual way at the same time. Far more likely this is a result of a blown fuse, wiring fault, wire melted/shorted, connector pins pushed/bent, modification gone bad, or the like.

If this is a 1999-2004, the first thing to check is fuse F2.8 (20a) in the Central Junction Box (CJB). F2.8 controls the O2 heaters. If blown would affect all of the O2 sensors (all 4). It is always a good idea to check all of the fuses.

What recent work/modifications have been done? Long tube headers? Any engine problems such as oil anti-freeze in the exhaust? Are there any other DTC codes?

>>from Ford service CD for the 2002 MY
P0132 - HO2S Sensor Circuit High Voltage (HO2S-11) The HO2S Sensor Signals are monitored for an over voltage fault. The code is set when HO2S signal voltage is 1.5 volts or greater.

  • HO2S Signal Circuit shorted to Heater Power inside of HO2S sensor.
  • HO2S Signal Circuit shorted to VPWR or VREF in harness.
  • PCM failure.
An HO2S PID switching across 0.45 volt from 0.2 to 0.9 volts indicates a normal switching HO2S. HO2S PID voltage of 1.5 volts or greater indicates a short to power.
 
I know this is an old thread but I’m chasing this very issue right now. Countless hours of searching everywhere online just says the same old, clean your mass air, O2 sensors, etc. All the threads die without the OP ever saying they figured out the problem.
 
