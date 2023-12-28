So when you have a Mustang GT in Sweden parts are always a challenge. I had to change my rack&pinion because of losing the assist during right turns ,I had changed the pump and hoses to try and solve the problem .

Anyways teflon.. the seal / o-ring is not pretty. I bought a used r&p from a yard that specializes in American cars ,the car it was pulled from had low miles .

So has anyone here done something else instead of the teflon o-ring? I was thinking teflon tape with the remnants of the o-ring.

I know I can get 1 from Rock-auto but it wouldn't get here until the middle of January and I need to get another car in the garage .