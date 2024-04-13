So it's been a while but I finally got the motivation to work on the car again. I thought I had it figured out after realizing the gas in the car that I was trying to start it with had been in the tank for about 7 years. It's currently N/A with a 8.8:1 Dart block 331, AFR 205, 1-3/4 longitudes, O/R X, Bassani catback, Victor EFI, 75mm TB, 80mm Pro-M, Aeromotive stealth fuel system, TwEECer R/T. So after draining the tank the car still won't start with fresh gas. Cranks but not even a sign it is trying to turn over.



Maintenance after sitting:

Oil change

New TPS

New IAC

New injector harness

New 80lb injectors

New 80mm MAF calibrated for 60's

New O2 sensors

Fuel pump rebuild

New fuel filter

Drained and scrubbed tank prior to putting in the rebuilt pump

New coil

New distributor

New spark plugs

New plug wires

New starter solenoid

New starter

New alternator

New A/C compressor

Replaced a bunch of dry rotted vacuum lines

Replaced caps on the EEC as I couldn't source a new one

Made the changes in the tune for the new MAF curve and injectors



I'm sure there is more that was replaced but it is escaping me right now. I have verified 38psi fuel pressure, verified spark at the coil and spark at the plugs, verified distributor is clocked correctly. I'm at a loss here as even if something was off with the timing, fuel, etc, it should still sound like it is trying to turn over instead of just cranking nonstop. With an injector unplugged I see fluctuating voltage between 2V and 3.5V on the green wire while cranking. With the condition the body is in and the money I have invested I'm not ready to give up on it, but I am 100% out of ideas as I've been over everything over and over and over and have replaced every sensor and maintenance item I could think of with zero improvement. The last thing I was looking at was an MSPNP2, but I just can't justify throwing another $800+ without getting some opinions first. Thanks guys.